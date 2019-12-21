Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens started coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.42.

EVBG opened at $80.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.43 and a beta of 1.02. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $46.36 and a 1-year high of $104.22.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.42 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.35%. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $65,913.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,914.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $1,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,154,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,293 shares of company stock valued at $5,509,036. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 14.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 217.1% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,669,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,525 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 188.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 31,268 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 82.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 18,580 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 858,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,973,000 after buying an additional 37,282 shares in the last quarter.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

