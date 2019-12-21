DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXP Enterprises from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ DXPE opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. DXP Enterprises has a 52 week low of $26.95 and a 52 week high of $45.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $728.25 million, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 2.70.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $327.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DXP Enterprises news, VP Christopher T. Gregory sold 1,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $56,922.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXPE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,734,000 after purchasing an additional 34,365 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 450,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 1.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 0.7% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 279,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 55.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 255,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after acquiring an additional 91,152 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

