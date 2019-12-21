CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CVBF has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded CVB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CVB Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.50.

CVB Financial stock opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $23.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.03.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $120.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.35 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 38.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 16,500 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $349,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 142.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 34.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

