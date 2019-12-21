Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

COLM has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, October 7th. B. Riley set a $109.00 price objective on Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Columbia Sportswear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $101.30 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $80.03 and a 1-year high of $109.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.61 and its 200-day moving average is $96.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $906.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.31 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 50,000 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $4,681,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,014,559 shares in the company, valued at $844,033,159.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Bany sold 65,653 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $6,080,780.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $106,896,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 540,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,419,456 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 46.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. 37.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

