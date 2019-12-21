Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

INSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on Insmed and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Insmed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Insmed presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.86.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 3.04.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Insmed had a negative net margin of 291.19% and a negative return on equity of 114.68%. The firm had revenue of $38.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO John Goll sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $520,000.00. Company insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Insmed in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Insmed by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Insmed by 26.5% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insmed by 1,002.5% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

