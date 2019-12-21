Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2019

Share on StockTwits

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

INSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on Insmed and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Insmed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Insmed presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.86.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 3.04.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Insmed had a negative net margin of 291.19% and a negative return on equity of 114.68%. The firm had revenue of $38.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO John Goll sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $520,000.00. Company insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Insmed in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Insmed by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Insmed by 26.5% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insmed by 1,002.5% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Analyst Recommendations for Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Insmed Upgraded at BidaskClub
Insmed Upgraded at BidaskClub
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub
Lakeland Financial Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub
Lakeland Financial Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub
Mitek Systems Upgraded at BidaskClub
Mitek Systems Upgraded at BidaskClub
Reserve Rights Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last Week
Reserve Rights Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last Week
TEAM Price Up 165.1% This Week
TEAM Price Up 165.1% This Week


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report