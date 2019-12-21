Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

IRWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen set a $12.00 price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.55 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.31. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $15.21.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $131.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.83% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $756,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 181.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 149,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 96,719 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $3,406,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 123,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 27,749 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

