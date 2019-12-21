Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
IRWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen set a $12.00 price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.50.
NASDAQ IRWD opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.55 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.31. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $15.21.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $756,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 181.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 149,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 96,719 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $3,406,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 123,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 27,749 shares during the last quarter.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.
Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.