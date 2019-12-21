Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Lakeland Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Lakeland Financial has a twelve month low of $38.25 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day moving average of $45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $50.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.43 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $98,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 101.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 114.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 13,648 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

