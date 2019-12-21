Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitek Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Mitek Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $291.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.31. Mitek Systems has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $13.07.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $25.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.02 million. Mitek Systems had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 8.91%. Mitek Systems’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $36,668.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 12,385 shares of company stock valued at $101,466 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 89,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

