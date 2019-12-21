Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on January 16th

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund stock opened at $36.64 on Friday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $37.48.

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

There is no company description available for Reaves Utility Income Trust.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Dividend History for Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG)

Receive News & Ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Insmed Upgraded at BidaskClub
Insmed Upgraded at BidaskClub
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub
Lakeland Financial Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub
Lakeland Financial Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub
Mitek Systems Upgraded at BidaskClub
Mitek Systems Upgraded at BidaskClub
Reserve Rights Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last Week
Reserve Rights Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last Week
TEAM Price Up 165.1% This Week
TEAM Price Up 165.1% This Week


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report