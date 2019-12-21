Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to report earnings per share of $0.97 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Ameris Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.84 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABCB. Stephens initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. TheStreet lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

Shares of ABCB opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.49. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.97 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.71.

In other news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,583.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,937. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,510,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,685,000 after acquiring an additional 546,096 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,087,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,748,000 after acquiring an additional 132,381 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 967,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,914,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 877,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,405,000 after acquiring an additional 61,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

