Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (SCHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on December 26th

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1099 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHI opened at $49.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.92. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $50.17.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Insmed Upgraded at BidaskClub
Insmed Upgraded at BidaskClub
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub
Lakeland Financial Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub
Lakeland Financial Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub
Mitek Systems Upgraded at BidaskClub
Mitek Systems Upgraded at BidaskClub
Reserve Rights Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last Week
Reserve Rights Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last Week
TEAM Price Up 165.1% This Week
TEAM Price Up 165.1% This Week


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report