Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (SCHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on December 26th

Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1099 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHI opened at $49.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.92. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $50.17.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.