Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on December 26th

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0801 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

SCHO stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.54. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77.

