First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) to report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. First Majestic Silver reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 220%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.54 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 48.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $5.95 to $8.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. First Majestic Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.23.

Shares of AG stock opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $11.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the third quarter worth $264,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 175.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,440 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 177,402 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at $144,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 150,945 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. 30.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

