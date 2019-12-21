Brokerages Expect ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.11). ADTRAN posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ADTRAN.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $114.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 8.79%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADTN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised ADTRAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.21. ADTRAN has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $17.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -76.60%.

In other ADTRAN news, VP Roger D. Shannon sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $60,202.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Kimpe bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,778.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 192,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 49,166 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in ADTRAN by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 116,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 23,341 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ADTRAN by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in ADTRAN by 4.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in ADTRAN by 16.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,109 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 14,585 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

