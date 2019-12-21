EURBASE (EBASE) Reaches Market Cap of $2.87 Million

EURBASE (CURRENCY:EBASE) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One EURBASE token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00013916 BTC on popular exchanges. EURBASE has a market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $7,979.00 worth of EURBASE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EURBASE has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007567 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00053009 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00330298 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004054 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014008 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000046 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010085 BTC.

EURBASE Profile

EURBASE (EBASE) is a token. EURBASE’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,869,434 tokens. The official website for EURBASE is eurbase.com . EURBASE’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE/eurbase-ebase-34393c

EURBASE Token Trading

EURBASE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EURBASE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EURBASE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EURBASE using one of the exchanges listed above.

