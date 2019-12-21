City of London Investment Trust plc (CTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd

City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CTY opened at GBX 441.50 ($5.81) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 422.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 416.43. City of London Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 3.95 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 442.50 ($5.82). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.74.

City of London Investment Trust Company Profile

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

