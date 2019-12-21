City of London Investment Trust plc (CTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2019

City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CTY opened at GBX 441.50 ($5.81) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 422.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 416.43. City of London Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 3.95 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 442.50 ($5.82). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.74.

City of London Investment Trust Company Profile

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Dividend History for City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY)

