Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ETV)

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1108 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:ETV opened at $15.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average is $14.86. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a 12-month low of $12.38 and a 12-month high of $15.67.

In other news, insider Daniel C. Cataldo sold 3,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $173,331.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,407 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,537.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 51,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $2,288,705.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,930,674 shares in the company, valued at $131,235,581.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,197 shares of company stock valued at $7,612,967 over the last three months.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

