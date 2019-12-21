Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC (ABD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on January 31st

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC (LON:ABD) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:ABD opened at GBX 254 ($3.34) on Friday. Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 2.68 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 265 ($3.49). The firm has a market capitalization of $281.97 million and a P/E ratio of 21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 248.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 249.96.

In other news, insider Stephen Souchon acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.25) per share, with a total value of £61,750 ($81,228.62).

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

