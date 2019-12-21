Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (SGDJ) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.22 on December 27th

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.2196 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.05.

NYSEARCA:SGDJ opened at $30.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.46. Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $36.44.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.