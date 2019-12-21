Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (SGDJ) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.22 on December 27th

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.2196 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.05.

NYSEARCA:SGDJ opened at $30.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.46. Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $36.44.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

City of London Investment Trust plc To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd
City of London Investment Trust plc To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd
Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11
Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11
Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on January 31st
Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on January 31st
Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.22 on December 27th
Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.22 on December 27th
Zacks: Analysts Expect American Eagle Outfitters Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Expect American Eagle Outfitters Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share
American Homes 4 Rent Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share
American Homes 4 Rent Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report