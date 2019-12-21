Zacks: Analysts Expect American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. American Eagle Outfitters posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 232.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,203 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $198,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

