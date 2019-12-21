American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will report $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. American Homes 4 Rent posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.51 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth about $472,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth about $10,210,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 39.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.8% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 346,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after buying an additional 15,994 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $27.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

