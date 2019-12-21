Brokerages Expect Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations’ earnings. Marrone Bio Innovations also posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marrone Bio Innovations.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 123.42% and a negative return on equity of 180.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBII opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35. The company has a market cap of $140.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -0.23. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $1.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,657,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 22,254 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $843,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 415,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 124,400 shares during the period. 36.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

