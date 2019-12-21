Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:EFF)

Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.29. Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund has a 1 year low of $13.89 and a 1 year high of $15.96.

In related news, major shareholder Boaz Weinstein purchased 114,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $1,794,855.24. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 120,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,892,245.38. Insiders have bought 340,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,328 in the last three months.

Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans of domestic and foreign borrowers that are denominated in U.S.

