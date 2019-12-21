Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (ETY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on December 31st

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0843 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of NYSE ETY opened at $12.68 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $12.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.98.

Get Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.