Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (ETY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on December 31st

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0843 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Shares of NYSE ETY opened at $12.68 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $12.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.98.
Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Company Profile
