Analysts Set $1.70 Price Target for Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN)

Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) has received an average broker rating score of 4.00 (Sell) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $1.70 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Renren an industry rank of 199 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Renren stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.78% of Renren worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Renren stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.62. Renren has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $2.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86.

Renren (NYSE:RENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $104.77 million for the quarter. Renren had a negative return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 3.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Renren will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Renren

Renren Inc operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Auto Group. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers.

