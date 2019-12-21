Brokerages Anticipate Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) to report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Third Point Reinsurance’s earnings. Third Point Reinsurance reported earnings per share of ($3.24) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 109%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Third Point Reinsurance will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Third Point Reinsurance.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $200.11 million for the quarter.

TPRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Third Point Reinsurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of TPRE stock opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average of $9.91. Third Point Reinsurance has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 479,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 138,294 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 14,880 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,912,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,103,000 after purchasing an additional 234,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

About Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

