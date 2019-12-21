Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) to report $0.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ earnings. Applied Industrial Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $4.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Industrial Technologies.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $856.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.45 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AIT shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

NYSE AIT opened at $66.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $49.45 and a 12-month high of $68.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

