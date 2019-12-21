iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (EMHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.31 on December 26th

iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.3116 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

Shares of EMHY opened at $47.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.86. iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.44 and a 52 week high of $51.12.

Dividend History for iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY)

