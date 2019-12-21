Nationwide Maximum Diversification US Core Equity ETF (MXDU) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.52 on December 23rd

Nationwide Maximum Diversification US Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MXDU) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.5206 per share on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from Nationwide Maximum Diversification US Core Equity ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.42.

MXDU stock opened at $30.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.51. Nationwide Maximum Diversification US Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $32.54.

