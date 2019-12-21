The Obesity ETF (SLIM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on December 26th

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2019

Share on StockTwits

The Obesity ETF (NASDAQ:SLIM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0054 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

The Obesity ETF has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ:SLIM opened at $37.96 on Friday. The Obesity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $39.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.76.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Dividend History for The Obesity ETF (NASDAQ:SLIM)

Receive News & Ratings for The Obesity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Obesity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.31 on December 26th
iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.31 on December 26th
Nationwide Maximum Diversification US Core Equity ETF to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.52 on December 23rd
Nationwide Maximum Diversification US Core Equity ETF to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.52 on December 23rd
The Obesity ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on December 26th
The Obesity ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on December 26th
Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 26th
Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 26th
Aquestive Therapeutics’ “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright
Aquestive Therapeutics’ “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright
Atossa Genetics Upgraded by Maxim Group to “Buy”
Atossa Genetics Upgraded by Maxim Group to “Buy”


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report