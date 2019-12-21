The Obesity ETF (SLIM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on December 26th

The Obesity ETF (NASDAQ:SLIM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0054 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

The Obesity ETF has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ:SLIM opened at $37.96 on Friday. The Obesity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $39.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.76.

