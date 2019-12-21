Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 26th

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0391 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ JSML opened at $46.92 on Friday. Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1-year low of $33.27 and a 1-year high of $47.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.19.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Dividend History for Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.31 on December 26th
iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.31 on December 26th
Nationwide Maximum Diversification US Core Equity ETF to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.52 on December 23rd
Nationwide Maximum Diversification US Core Equity ETF to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.52 on December 23rd
The Obesity ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on December 26th
The Obesity ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on December 26th
Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 26th
Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 26th
Aquestive Therapeutics’ “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright
Aquestive Therapeutics’ “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright
Atossa Genetics Upgraded by Maxim Group to “Buy”
Atossa Genetics Upgraded by Maxim Group to “Buy”


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report