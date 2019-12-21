Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 26th

Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0391 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ JSML opened at $46.92 on Friday. Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1-year low of $33.27 and a 1-year high of $47.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.19.

