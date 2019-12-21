Aquestive Therapeutics’ (AQST) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $136.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.38. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.24. Aquestive Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 127.43% and a negative return on equity of 8,669.94%. The business had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 million. Analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQST. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 39.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 98,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 27,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

