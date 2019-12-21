Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Upgraded by Maxim Group to “Buy”

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atossa Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATOS opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. Atossa Genetics has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $7.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91.

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atossa Genetics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) by 73.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.32% of Atossa Genetics worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Genetics Company Profile

Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.

