ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2019

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ANIP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.40.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $63.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $785.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $36.92 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.39.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.20). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $7,071,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 564,317 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,718 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 405,511 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,409,000 after buying an additional 30,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Lifted to "Strong-Buy" at BidaskClub
