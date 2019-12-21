SunTrust Banks Boosts Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target to $185.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its target price raised by SunTrust Banks from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amedisys from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amedisys in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Amedisys from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.69.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $162.01 on Wednesday. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $103.76 and a 1-year high of $167.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.49. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $494.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald A. Washburn sold 8,667 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $1,299,703.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,232.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jake L. Netterville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.56, for a total transaction of $167,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,014,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,007 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,187 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Amedisys by 482.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 262 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.