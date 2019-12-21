American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

Get American National BankShares alerts:

AMNB has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American National BankShares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of American National BankShares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of American National BankShares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $40.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $437.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.19. American National BankShares has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.09 million. American National BankShares had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American National BankShares will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. American National BankShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.15%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American National BankShares by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in American National BankShares in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in American National BankShares by 19.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in American National BankShares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 163,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

About American National BankShares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American National BankShares (AMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American National BankShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National BankShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.