Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

AKBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akebia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Akebia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.88.

AKBA stock opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.09). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 75.39%. The company had revenue of $91.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.94 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Steven Keith Burke acquired 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $96,660.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $132,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John P. Butler acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,700 shares in the company, valued at $219,128. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 82,800 shares of company stock worth $288,554 over the last ninety days. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1,473.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 324,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 303,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 20,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

