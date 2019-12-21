Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allogene Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.28 and a quick ratio of 15.28. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $33.80. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.89.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 3,789.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

