Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AKRX. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Akorn from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akorn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akorn from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akorn has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Shares of AKRX opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $243.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Akorn has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $5.46.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Akorn had a negative return on equity of 19.95% and a negative net margin of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $176.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akorn will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKRX. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akorn by 117.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,360,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,745 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akorn by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,400,000 after buying an additional 509,732 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Akorn in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akorn by 6,129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 722,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 711,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Akorn by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 370,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 25,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

About Akorn

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

