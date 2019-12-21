Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2019

Share on StockTwits

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AKRX. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Akorn from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akorn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akorn from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akorn has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Shares of AKRX opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $243.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Akorn has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $5.46.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Akorn had a negative return on equity of 19.95% and a negative net margin of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $176.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akorn will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKRX. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akorn by 117.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,360,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,745 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akorn by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,400,000 after buying an additional 509,732 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Akorn in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akorn by 6,129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 722,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 711,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Akorn by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 370,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 25,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

About Akorn

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Akorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akorn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ANI Pharmaceuticals Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub
ANI Pharmaceuticals Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub
SunTrust Banks Boosts Amedisys Price Target to $185.00
SunTrust Banks Boosts Amedisys Price Target to $185.00
American National BankShares Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
American National BankShares Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Akebia Therapeutics Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub
Akebia Therapeutics Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub
Allogene Therapeutics Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities
Allogene Therapeutics Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities
Akorn Upgraded at ValuEngine
Akorn Upgraded at ValuEngine


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report