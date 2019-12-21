Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Motion Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $46.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.24. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $48.37. The company has a market capitalization of $449.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $96.63 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.06%.

In related news, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 5,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $252,686.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,063,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,489,523.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard D. /Co/ Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $71,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,615 shares of company stock valued at $3,557,934. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMOT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,004,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. 55.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

