Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) Downgraded to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair cut shares of Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ADRO opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.49. Aduro BioTech has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $4.59.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 78.64% and a negative net margin of 544.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aduro BioTech will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADRO. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Aduro BioTech by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,070,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 239,298 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 138.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 38,782 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 63.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 196.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,414,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 937,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aduro BioTech

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

