Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $8.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADMS. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.63.

NASDAQ ADMS opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $12.57.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 205.30% and a negative net margin of 215.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $56,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,524 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,613 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 574,886 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 24,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

