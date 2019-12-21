Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Shotspotter from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shotspotter from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. National Securities raised shares of Shotspotter from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Shotspotter from $64.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shotspotter has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.10.

NASDAQ SSTI opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. Shotspotter has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.90. The stock has a market cap of $305.37 million, a P/E ratio of -103.38 and a beta of 2.64.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 million. Shotspotter had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 1.95%. Shotspotter’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shotspotter will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of Shotspotter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $42,806.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Shotspotter by 22,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 0.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,922,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 5.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 6,426.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Shotspotter by 10.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

About Shotspotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

