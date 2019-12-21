Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Cowen

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SYRS. ValuEngine raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Syros Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.46.

Shares of SYRS opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $263.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $11.93.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.01. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,115.38% and a negative return on equity of 84.49%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jeremy P. Springhorn bought 9,879 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,146.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% during the second quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,726,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 666,665 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 191.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,633,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,667,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,698,000 after purchasing an additional 656,735 shares during the last quarter.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Analyst Recommendations for Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Shotspotter Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities
Shotspotter Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities
Syros Pharmaceuticals Earns “Buy” Rating from Cowen
Syros Pharmaceuticals Earns “Buy” Rating from Cowen
Texas Capital Bancshares Cut to Neutral at Bank of America
Texas Capital Bancshares Cut to Neutral at Bank of America
Trevena Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
Trevena Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
Unity Biotechnology Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Unity Biotechnology Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
United Community Financial Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub
United Community Financial Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report