Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SYRS. ValuEngine raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Syros Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.46.

Shares of SYRS opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $263.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $11.93.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.01. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,115.38% and a negative return on equity of 84.49%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jeremy P. Springhorn bought 9,879 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,146.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% during the second quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,726,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 666,665 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 191.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,633,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,667,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,698,000 after purchasing an additional 656,735 shares during the last quarter.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

