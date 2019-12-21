Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $66.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TCBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Sandler O’Neill raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a hold rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $59.25 on Wednesday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $47.86 and a 1-year high of $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.38.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $272.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steve Rosenberg sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $110,793.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,598,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,884 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,948,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,604,000 after purchasing an additional 892,326 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 802,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,256,000 after purchasing an additional 39,261 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 129.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 627,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,524,000 after purchasing an additional 354,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 50.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 437,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 146,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

