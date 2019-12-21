Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TRVN. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Trevena in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trevena from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

TRVN opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91. Trevena has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Trevena will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Trevena in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Trevena in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Trevena by 1,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 99,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

