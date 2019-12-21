Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UBX. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Monday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unity Biotechnology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.81.

UBX opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.28. Unity Biotechnology has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $17.46.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $178,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Unity Biotechnology by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 29,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 449.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 238,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 194,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unity Biotechnology (UBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.