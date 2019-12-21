United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UCFC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Community Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of United Community Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. United Community Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

United Community Financial stock opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. United Community Financial has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $549.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.25 million. United Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.17%. Research analysts expect that United Community Financial will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Esson sold 4,000 shares of United Community Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $43,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jude J. Nohra sold 9,383 shares of United Community Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $108,373.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,552.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,383 shares of company stock valued at $208,104 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,651,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in United Community Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,562,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Community Financial by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 365,355 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 143,274 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Community Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in United Community Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,772 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,096,000 after acquiring an additional 60,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

United Community Financial Company Profile

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

