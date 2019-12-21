United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UFCS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet cut shares of United Fire Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS opened at $44.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.51. United Fire Group has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $56.21.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter. United Fire Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th.

In other news, COO Michael T. Wilkins sold 8,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $381,969.94. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFCS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,132,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,801,000 after buying an additional 52,837 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,458,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,659,000 after acquiring an additional 14,617 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 503,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,665,000 after acquiring an additional 11,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

