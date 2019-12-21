Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Xencor from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Xencor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Leerink Swann decreased their price target on Xencor from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.90.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor stock opened at $39.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 8.92, a current ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 1.38. Xencor has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $46.33.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 million. Xencor had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xencor will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 37,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $1,467,944.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 120,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $5,010,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Xencor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 42.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Xencor by 42.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Xencor by 18.9% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.